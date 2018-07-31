Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates “$45.00” Price Target for National-Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOV. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.17.

NYSE:NOV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 55,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,570. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 0.81. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 40,459 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $1,659,628.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,030.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 76,436 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $3,282,161.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,855.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 261,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 148,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 458.1% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 240,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

