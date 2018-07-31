Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Purchases New Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 336,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after buying an additional 147,303 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after buying an additional 125,398 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 561,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after buying an additional 241,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 754,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,161,000 after buying an additional 250,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 11,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $501,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,929.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph M. Nowicki bought 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.45 per share, with a total value of $99,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,113 shares in the company, valued at $530,420.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.71 and a 1-year high of $66.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

