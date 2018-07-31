Super Bitcoin (SBTC) Price Down 31.5% Over Last Week

Super Bitcoin (CURRENCY:SBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, Super Bitcoin has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One Super Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.76 or 0.00059688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BigONE, LBank and BtcTrade.im. Super Bitcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $4.34 million worth of Super Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028678 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000081 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00061761 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Super Bitcoin

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Super Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @SuperBTC2 . The official website for Super Bitcoin is supersmartbitcoin.com . The official message board for Super Bitcoin is medium.com/@sbtc.org

Super Bitcoin Coin Trading

Super Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, EXX, YoBit, BigONE, Huobi, BtcTrade.im, LBank, OKEx, HitBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

