SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy Rating for Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $190.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $3,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.6% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,909,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,700,000 after purchasing an additional 809,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 301.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,440,000 after purchasing an additional 376,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,610,000 after purchasing an additional 170,967 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,022,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,871,000 after purchasing an additional 130,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 505,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.