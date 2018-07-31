SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for The Coca-Cola in a report released on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Morningstar set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

NYSE KO opened at $46.23 on Monday. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $197.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $101,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,591.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

