SunTrust Banks Comments on Graco Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst C. Brady now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GGG. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Shares of Graco opened at $45.39 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Graco has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.06%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $4,235,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,575.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $256,500.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,805.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,180,618. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 11.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Graco by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 594,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 25.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Graco by 4.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

