SunTrust Banks Comments on Goodrich Petroleum Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report released on Sunday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum opened at $12.27 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.66 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares during the last quarter. ZPR Investment Management bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

