Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13.

NYSE SHO opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.54 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of May 7, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.