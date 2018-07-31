Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 177.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $99.97. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.12.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $271.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 350 communities comprising approximately 122,000 developed sites in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Sun Communities, Inc, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

