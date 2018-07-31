Summit Securities Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,900 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 137,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 57,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 12,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF opened at $68.79 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

