Summit Materials Target of Unusually High Options Trading (SUM)

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,752 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 832% compared to the typical daily volume of 188 call options.

Summit Materials stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.51 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $362,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,851.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,074,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “$25.50” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

