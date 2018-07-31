Summit Equities Inc Buys Shares of 2,403 Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS)

Summit Equities Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 83,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period.

VSS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.70. 10,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,989. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $109.54 and a 1 year high of $127.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

