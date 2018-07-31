Summit Equities Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (MUB)

Summit Equities Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd comprises about 0.3% of Summit Equities Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summit Equities Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd in the first quarter worth $122,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd in the first quarter worth $140,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd in the first quarter worth $148,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd in the second quarter worth $171,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,419. iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $111.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.2327 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

About iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

