Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Reduces Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $53,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 138.1% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 181.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$170.72” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.31.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $171.86 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $145.78 and a 12-month high of $174.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.34. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.58%.

In other news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total transaction of $146,270.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $295,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

