Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Raises Stake in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,049 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in HCP were worth $18,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in HCP by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in HCP by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc. increased its stake in HCP by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 163,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HCP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 85,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCP by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HCP in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of HCP in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of HCP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of HCP from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.02 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

Shares of HCP opened at $25.48 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. HCP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $479.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.86 million. HCP had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. HCP’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.90%.

In related news, Director R Kent Griffin, Jr. acquired 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $502,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at $727,685. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

