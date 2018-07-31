Stox Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.95 Million (STX)

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Stox token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002691 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Qryptos and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Stox has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stox has a market cap of $9.95 million and $1.36 million worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003558 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00384499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00182013 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00026693 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013686 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About Stox

Stox launched on August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 57,779,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,984,107 tokens. The official website for Stox is www.stox.com . Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stox Token Trading

Stox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Liqui, OOOBTC, Bancor Network, HitBTC, COSS, Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

