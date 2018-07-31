StorageVault Canada (SVI) PT Raised to C$3.40 at Cormark

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$3.25 to C$3.40 in a research report released on Friday morning. Cormark also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a report on Monday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Shares of SVI opened at C$2.48 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$2.03 and a 1 year high of C$2.85.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$20.91 million for the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 83.46%.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, operates, and leases storage space for individual and commercial customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Self Storage and Portable Storage. It operates a network of 149 stores, including 90 company owned stores and 59 stores owned by third parties under the Access Storage, Depotium Mini-Entrepots, Sentinel Storage, and Storage For Your Life brands.

