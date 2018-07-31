Stoneridge (SRI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stoneridge earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.0680914833047 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Stoneridge traded up $0.72, hitting $34.03, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 2,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $950.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $225.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.94 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRI shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research set a $35.00 price target on Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, CL King started coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 6,393 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $178,108.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,648.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 30,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $897,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

