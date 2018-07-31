Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Receives $31.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge traded down $0.06, hitting $33.31, on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 209,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $225.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.94 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 30,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $897,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 6,393 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $178,108.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,648.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.