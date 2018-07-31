Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYBT. ValuEngine cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $871.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $40.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In related news, CEO David P. Heintzman sold 8,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $357,334.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,497.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $140,008.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,305.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,155 shares of company stock valued at $45,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits.

