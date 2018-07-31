Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 31st (ANCX, APTV, ATHN, ATHX, ATR, AXTA, BPL, DO, DRRX, EA)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 31st:

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Longbow Research. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “APTV is currently trading at 15.7x consensus the company’s 5-year average forward P/E of 12.3x. On an EV/ EBITDA basis, APTV trades at 10.7x FY2, compared to the company’s 5-year average of 8.4x.””

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN)

had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $134.00.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “Athersys announced that the second P3 study of MultiStem (allogeneic, off- the-shelf, cell therapy), the Masters-2” trial, in ischemic stroke has enrolled the first patient. This is a significant positive for Athersys. Recall that the P3 study, TREASURE”, being conducted by partner Helios KK (6927JP – NR), is already well underway in Japan.””

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $93.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “GNMK’s 2Q18 revenue beat while its EPS missed consensus. Management reiterated its 2018 revenue and ePlex placement guidance. GNMK placed 39 ePlex systems in 2Q18, up from 32 in 1Q18 and above our estimate of 35. Increased utilization drove consumables revenue growth and GNMK’s gross margin improved from 1Q18. We believe the 2Q18 results are further evidence that the ePlex launch is gaining momentum. We continue to expect increased utilization of a growing ePlex installed base to continue to drive strong revenue growth (and eventually, improved gross margins) and we reiterate our Buy rating.””

Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. The firm currently has a $350.00 target price on the stock.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock.

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. Citigroup Inc currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The analysts wrote, “Wells Fargo Securities, LLC. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC provided investment banking services to The Procter & Gamble Company.””

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The analysts wrote, “We are maintaining our Buy rating on RedHill and our 12-month price target of $36.00 per ADS based on the average of two valuation methods: (1) price-sales multiple using 7x 2025 sales estimate discounted at 14%; and (2) price-earnings multiple analysis applying a 15x multiple to our 2025 estimated earnings also discounted at 14%. (1) commercial; (2) regulatory; (3) clinical; (4) partnership; (5) financial; and (6) intellectual property.””

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a $183.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $175.00.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $73.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We maintain our Hold rating and $67 price target on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) following the release of 2Q18 (June) results that missed Street expectations.””

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Pivotal Research. Pivotal Research currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We don’t view the latest guide-down by US Foods and the acquisition of five subsidiary companies from America (SGA Food Group) as unrelated. As the top-line trends have run out of steam at USFD, we think acquisition driven synergies were needed to jump-start earnings growth in relation to the three-year plan. While there is no change in the mid-term outlook from mgt., we view the FY20 guidance of 4- 6% annual sales growth and 8-10% EBITDA growth in an increasingly aggressive light. For USFD, our $33 PT is unchanged and reflects a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 10x (target multiple is also unchanged). We’ve revised down our adj. EBITDA estimates slightly to $1,113 and $1,156 million for FY18 and FY19 (from $1,121 and $1,175 million, respectively).””

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $134.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

