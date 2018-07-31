STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €21.54 ($25.34).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STM. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra set a €25.80 ($30.35) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting €19.87 ($23.38). The company had a trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

