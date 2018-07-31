Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Position Reduced by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SF. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 199.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 722,140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,669,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 176.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 619,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after buying an additional 395,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,596,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,916,000 after buying an additional 332,354 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 661,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,178,000 after buying an additional 228,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,554.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $68.76.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

