Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $22.97 Million Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 4.4% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in 3M by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.0% in the first quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 8.6% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M opened at $205.12 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $190.57 and a 12 month high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (down previously from $251.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup set a $263.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $259.77 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.03.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

