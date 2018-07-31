Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 4,195 Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Separately, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter worth $650,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF opened at $32.27 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $34.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.