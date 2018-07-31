Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,892 Shares of Apache Co. (APA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 575.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Apache in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Apache in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apache by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apache in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APA opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.92, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $50.01.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Apache had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 416.67%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.35 per share, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APA shares. Argus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.19 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

