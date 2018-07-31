Sterling Construction (STRL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sterling Construction to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sterling Construction opened at $13.10 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $353.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.40. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STRL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director Marian M. Davenport sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

