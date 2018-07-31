Stephens Reiterates Hold Rating for Sonic Automotive (SAH)

Stephens reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) in a research report released on Friday. Stephens currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a $19.55 rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Sonic Automotive opened at $19.95 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $787.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.60. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.97%.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman O Bruton Smith bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $321,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $19,476,484.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 54,292 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,382,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,184,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

