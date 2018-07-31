Stella-Jones Inc (SJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SJ shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of Stella-Jones opened at C$44.72 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$42.44 and a 12 month high of C$52.22.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.04). Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of C$398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$412.10 million.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, and panelized railway crossings; and construction timbers.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.