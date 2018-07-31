State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 40,000 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $78,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $8,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total value of $2,346,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $320.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $291.03 and a 52 week high of $363.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $388.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.44.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

