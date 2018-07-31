State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $415,000 Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 45.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,097 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2,017.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

PDM opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $186,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,446 shares in the company, valued at $306,717.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDM. ValuEngine upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

