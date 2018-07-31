State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $532,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,320,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,373,000 after buying an additional 77,533 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 71.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 59,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 3,890.8% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 32,683 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $904,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Shares of CNX Resources opened at $15.84 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CNX Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $18.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.68 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. research analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

