State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires New Holdings in Knowles Corp (KN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Knowles by 3.2% in the first quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 153,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 32.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Knowles by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 56.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on KN. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 3,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $52,960.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,690 shares in the company, valued at $581,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas G. Jackson sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $50,241.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,966.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Knowles Corp has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.86 million. Knowles had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

