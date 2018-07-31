Starcom Systems (STAR) Receives “Corporate” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Starcom Systems (LON:STAR) in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Northland Capital Partners reiterated a corporate rating and issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Starcom Systems in a report on Monday, April 16th.

Starcom Systems stock traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2.91 ($0.04). 1,156,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,000. Starcom Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

Starcom plc is engaged in the development of wireless solutions for the remote tracking, monitoring and protection of various types of assets and people. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, has four operating segments: sets, accessory, Web and other. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Starcom G.P.S.

