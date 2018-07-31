Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.59. Starbucks reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $3,516,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,818,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 87,866 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks opened at $51.90 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94.

Starbucks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coffee company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

