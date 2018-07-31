St. Joe (JOE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. St. Joe has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

In other St. Joe news, Director Howard S. Frank acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 43.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.