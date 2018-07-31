SPX Flow (FLOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect SPX Flow to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.60 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect SPX Flow to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPX Flow opened at $45.55 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.93. SPX Flow has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Vertical Research lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPX Flow in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SPX Flow in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

