SPS Commerce (SPSC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.86.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,186,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,446.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smerklo sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $48,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 162,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 64,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.