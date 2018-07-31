Spotify (SPOT) PT Raised to $225.00

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Spotify in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research cut Spotify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Spotify in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.63.

Spotify opened at $176.79 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Spotify has a 52 week low of $135.51 and a 52 week high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the second quarter valued at $267,000.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

