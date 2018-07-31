SportsCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (SPORT)

SportsCoin (CURRENCY:SPORT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One SportsCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SportsCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. SportsCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SportsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.82 or 0.02865683 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013793 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001429 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005462 BTC.

About SportsCoin

SportsCoin (CRYPTO:SPORT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2016. SportsCoin’s total supply is 19,800,001 coins. SportsCoin’s official website is www.thesportscoin.com . SportsCoin’s official Twitter account is @thesportscoin

SportsCoin Coin Trading

SportsCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportsCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

