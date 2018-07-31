SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $357.76 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $307.28 and a 52 week high of $366.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $1.0098 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

