SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,801 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the June 29th total of 4,030,905 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 935,338 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.0614 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratford Consulting LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

