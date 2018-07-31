SpankChain (SPANK) 1-Day Volume Hits $23,290.00

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. SpankChain has a market capitalization of $19.79 million and approximately $23,290.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpankChain token can now be bought for about $0.0660 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Cryptopia and BitForex. In the last week, SpankChain has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpankChain Profile

SpankChain launched on October 31st, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SpankChain is spankchain.com . The official message board for SpankChain is medium.com/@spankchain . The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SpankChain Token Trading

SpankChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Ethfinex, IDEX, Radar Relay and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpankChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpankChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpankChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

