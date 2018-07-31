SP Plus (SP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Shares of SP Plus traded up $0.45, reaching $39.00, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SP Plus has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $860.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $36,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 0.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 26.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 177,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SP Plus by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 61.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

