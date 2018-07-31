S&P Global Inc Expected to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (SPGI)

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for S&P Global in a report released on Thursday, July 26th. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.93.

S&P Global stock opened at $200.88 on Monday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $147.07 and a 52 week high of $217.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. S&P Global had a return on equity of 333.87% and a net margin of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 800.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,042 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $124,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 143.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 46.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20,684.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 165,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 164,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total transaction of $381,256.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,042.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total transaction of $791,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,852,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,174. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

