Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $141,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,721.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $64,281.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $905,953 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFST has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

