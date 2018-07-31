South State (SSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. South State had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

South State opened at $87.35 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. South State has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In other news, President John F. Windley sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $647,856.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John C. Pollok sold 3,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $351,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,248,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,212 shares of company stock worth $1,531,040. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of South State by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of South State by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of South State by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 22,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of South State by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

