South State (SSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. South State had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
South State opened at $87.35 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. South State has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of South State by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of South State by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of South State by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 22,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of South State by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About South State
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.
