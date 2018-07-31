South Jersey Industries (SJI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SJI. TheStreet raised South Jersey Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Williams Capital upped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised South Jersey Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.14.

NYSE:SJI traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $33.94. 6,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $521.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

