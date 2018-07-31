South Dakota Investment Council Sells 56 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A accounts for approximately 1.3% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $57,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,306.00 to $1,415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,430.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet Inc Class A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,230.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $870.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $918.60 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

