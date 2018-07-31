Sothebys (BID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BID. Sidoti downgraded Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BID. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Sothebys by 21.9% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,054,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sothebys during the first quarter worth about $14,182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sothebys by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,752,000 after buying an additional 263,550 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sothebys during the first quarter worth about $12,657,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Sothebys by 128.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 308,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,810,000 after buying an additional 173,044 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BID traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,001. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.81. Sothebys has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Sothebys had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Sothebys will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

